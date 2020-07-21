Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jeffrey Schlupp features as Crystal Palace lose to Wolves

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they lost 2-0 to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.



The 27-year-old played 73 minutes before he was replaced by Jairo Riedewald at the Molineux Stadium.



Daniel Podence opened the scoring for the hosts in the 41st minute of the game by nodding in from close range to finish off a lovely team move.



After the recess, Jonny Otto added a second as they sealed all three points to move back above Tottenham into sixth place.



Palace barely threatened with Andros Townsend's long-range free-kick and Wilfried Zaha's weak shot both comfortable for goalkeeper Rui Patricio to deal with.



Roy Hodgson's side have tailed off badly since the restart and cannot finish higher than 13th place.



Schlupp has made 16 league appearances for Crystal Palace so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.