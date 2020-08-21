Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeffrey Schlupp extends contract with Crystal Palace FC

Crystal Palace FC have confirmed that Ghanaian left back or winger Jeffrey Schlupp has signed contract extension with the club.



The 27-year-old had a year more left of his contract which would have expired on 31 June 2021 but has signed a new deal.



Schlupp put in a decent shift last season for the Eagles in the English Premier League having featured 17 times with three goals and two assists.



Schlupp has made 97 appearances for Palace since joining the club in January 2017 from Leicester City.



He expressed his satisfaction after extending his contract with the South London club.



"Last season was a difficult one at times due to injuries," he said.



"However, I’m delighted to have finished it off with a goal against Spurs, feeling 100% and extending my time with the club. I’m already looking forward to hitting the ground running in a few weeks’ time when the season restarts."





