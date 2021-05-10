Jeffrey Schlupp becomes Ghanaian with the most appearances in the English Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has made history by becoming the Ghanaian with the most appearances in the English Premier League.



He surpasses former Ghana international and Chelsea star Michael Essien, who had held the record with 168 appearances.



Jeffrey Schlupp set the new record with 169 games after playing 70 minutes of Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over relegated Sheffield United.



"First of all, it was a good performance," Schlupp told Crystal TV after making his first start since the game against the same opponents in the first round. "We wanted to come and come in on the front foot, press high up the pitch and I felt we did that well. We created chances and managed to score two goals as well.



"We obviously want to finish the season off well and I think, looking at the last few games, we’ve started well here and want to keep that going."



His Crystal Palace teammate and Ghanaian compatriot Jordan Ayew follows with 167 appearances.



The 2016 English Premier League winner joined Crystal Palace in 2017 and has gone on to make 109 appearances for the Eagles.