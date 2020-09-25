Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeffrey Schlupp back in Ghana squad after over one year for friendly against Mali

Schlupp's last call-up was in March 2019

Crystal Palace versatile defender Jeffrey Schlupp has been handed his first Black Stars invitation in over a year for next month's international friendly.



Ghana coach CK Akonnor announced his squad for the game against Mali on Friday.



The Black Stars face West African rivals Mali at Antalya in Turkey on October 9, 2020.



Schlupp's last call-up was in March 2019 for Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya and a friendly against Mauritania.



Injury ruled him out of the finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Schlupp was in great form for Palace in the English Premier League last season having made 17 appearances and scoring three goals.



The 27-year-old has also featured in all two games in the 2020/2021 season as he assisted one of the goals when Palace beat Manchester United 3-1 last weekend.

