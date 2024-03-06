Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew among top five Crystal Palace players with most PL appearances

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew are on course to becoming Crystal Palace legends due to their longevity at the London club.



The two players have exhibited total commitment and hard work since joining the club from Leicester City and Swansea City respectively.



Both players are in the top five list of Crystal Palace players with the most appearances in the Premier League, with Schlupp sitting fourth while Ayew places fifth.



Schlupp joined Palace after winning the English Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016, going on to make 199 EPL appearances for the Eagles. In recent seasons, injuries have marred his consistency.



Meanwhile, Ayew, who reached a new milestone after the game against Burnley, where he made his 200th appearance for the club, has featured in 183 EPL games for the South London outfit.



While Ayew is behind Schlupp on the list, both players have James McArthur (240 matches), Wilfried Zaha (291) and Joel Ward (297) to beat.



Ayew was named Crystal Palace's February Player of the Month following a remarkable run last month, where he scored two goals and provided an assist.