Jeffery Schlupp not a Ronaldo or Maguire - Bridget Otoo commends Otto Addo for dropping him

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Bridget Otoo is happy Black Stars coach Otto Addo snubbed Crystal Palace winger Jeffery Schlupp in Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,



According to her, it was disrespectful for a member of Schlupp’s camp to rain insults on Ghanaians after speculations that the Crystal Palace player would not make it to the tournament.



In a post on Twitter, the news anchor stated that earning a call-up is not a birthright and that Schlupp is not someone Ghana cannot perform without.



She tweeted, “I love the fact that Otto Addo dropped Schlupp, national team call up too is it birthright? That your agent will insult and expect to be picked?



“For Christ sake Schlupp is not a Ronaldo, he’s not even a Maguire.”



Jeffery Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were some of the players expected to make Ghana’s final squad for the tournament but were left out in the announcement made on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages.



The Black Stars will take on Switzerland on November 17th in a friendly match before heading into the tournament.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below











JNA/KPE