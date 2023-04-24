Jay Jay Okocha values himself €150m in today's transfer market

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

African football great, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has claimed that he would have cost €150m in today's transfer market.



Jay Jay's claim is in reaction to Chelsea signing Benfica midfielder, Enzo Fernandez for £106m in the January transfer.



Speaking with Hurriyet, Okocha argued that he would have cost €150m because of his dribbling ability, and assists.



“Maybe 1 billion should have been paid for me. They paid £106m for their defensive midfielder Chelsea. To a player from Portugal. It would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality,” he said.



Okocha is touted as one of the best dribbles in football history. He possed a tremendous style of dribbling that got fans off their seat anytime he goes past his maker.



The former Nigeria International stunned the World with his dazzling dribbling and incredible talent at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. His performance earned him a move to Paris Saints Germain for an African transfer record fee of £14m in the summer of 1998.



For a player to be worth a hundred million euros price tag in today's market; age, goals contributions, and a bit about the uniqueness of the player's talent are the three key factors.



Also, the player should prove to be a standout in his club, more like a poster boy or one of the top three standout players in a club.







