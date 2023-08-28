Jarell Quansah: The grandson of ex-Black Stars player Samuel Quansah who made his EPL debut for Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Apart from Darwin Nunez, who stole the show with a late brace in Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 comeback triumph over Newcastle at St. James' Park, Jarell Quansah was the other name that the away supporters praised.



Quansah replaced Joe Matip in the 77th minute while the team was a man short and the 19-year-old did not put a foot wrong.



With just 8 touches, he assured the fans they have a great talent to lead the Liverpool backline in the foreseeable future. His passing, composure and confidence were the main highlights of his debut.



Who is Quansah and how does he have a Ghanaian name?



Jarell was born and bred in Warrington in England, where he started his football career. He was named after his grandfather, Samuel Quansah, who is a former Black Stars player.



Samuel Quansah departed to the UK in the 1950s for trials at Manchester United but after a failed trial he joined lower league side Stalybridge Celtic.



Jarell was born on January 29, 2003.



Multiple nationality



Jarell is eligible to play for four countries in his international career. He is eligible to play for England, Ghana, Scotland, and Barbados due to his ancestry.



Meanwhile, he has represented England from the U-16 level to the U-20 level and aims to play for the Three Lions.



Youth Career



He joined Liverpool's academy at age five and captained the youth team to win the UEFA European U-19 championship in 2022.



He signed his professional contract in February 2021. He was sent on loan to League One side Bristol Rovers F.C in 2023, where he made 16 appearances.



Football family



Aside from his grandfather being a former Ghana international, his older brother Keenan Quensah, 26, plays as a right-back for National League side Southport FC.





