Japanese attacker Jindo Morishita joins Great Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Japanese forward, Jindo Morishita has sealed his move to Accra Great Olympics.



The representatives of the player and officials of Great Olympics have been in talks since last week over a possible move.



Today, Great Olympics have confirmed that a deal has been reached to secure the services of Jindo Morishita.



The club has hence officially unveiled the forward in a short post on its social media.



Jindo Morishita, 27, in the past played for Ghanaian outfit Ebusua Dwarfs. He was part of the squad of the team that suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League in 2019.



Jindo Morishita is excited after joining Great Olympics and is keen to help the team.