Japanese Ambassadors's Judo, Karate, Kendo Championships held at Accra Sports Stadium

Bodybuilding of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

A high-level display of Judo, Karate and Kendo performances graced this year's Japan Ambassador's Championships held at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports stadium on the 25th and 26th of November,2023.



The first Judo performance on Saturday saw competitors in different categories, Cadets, Males 73kg, 81kg and 90kg whilst the females competed in 47,57 and 63kgs.



Frank Tekpor dominated in the 73kg with Moses Tarley coming second.



Godwin Dadi placed first in the 81kg with some wonderful twists pushing Derek Addo to second position.



In the men's 60kg, Vincent Boateng triumphed over Jones Mintah to place first with the latter placing second.



In the 90kg men, Isaac Williams proved solid amongst his peers to emerge a winner.



In the female's 63kg, Elizabeth Serwaa Oduro came through the first position with Emmanuella Tindan and Felicia Mintah finishing second and third spot respectively.



On Sunday 25th November,2023, the Karate and Kendo performances continued at the same venue.



Nasiru Alhassan was decorated with the Gold medal with some clinical finish in the 84kg edging out his opponent Jones Opoku.



Emmanuel Adjei edged out Gideon Ashley to win the 75kg. In the 84kg contest, in-form Felix Annan came tops over his opponent Abdullah Mohammed.



The Kendo demonstration was very colourful and purely exhibited the Japanese traditional setting.



The events, which were graced by His Excellency the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana Mr. Mochizuki Hisanobu have attracted attention amongst the rest of the disciplines under the Sports Authority.



In his remarks, the Ambassador expressed in his delight in the championships adding " I hope it will motivate athletes to train more and win at the Olympics".



The Championships, which climaxed the week-long Japan week celebrations has been well established and appreciated by the sporting fraternity in Ghana.