Jan Gyamerah delivers assist in FC Nürnberg narrow win over Elversberg

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah played a pivotal role to help FC Nürnberg defeat Elversberg in the Germany Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.



The German-born Ghanaian made substitute appearance when his outfit cruised to a narrow away win over their opponent in the week 16 clash.



Gyamerah was introduced in the 69th minute mark and made a good account of himself by assisting his side only goal in the match to secure victory.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.



Putting up a stellar performance, Nürnberg cruised to a 1-0 victory at the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde to secure maximum points.



Japan international Daichi Hayashi scored the seal victory for the visitors in the 83rd minute after connecting from the Ghanaian defender pass.