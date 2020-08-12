Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Jan Gyamera makes injury return to Hamburg SV

German defender Jan Gyamera

German defender Jan Gyamera has begun a full scale training with Hamburg after recovering from injury.



In the past few weeks he has not been able to fully train with the HSV because a muscle injury stopped him. On this Monday,



Jan Gyamerah returned fully to training for the first time and was able to complete the unit in the Volkspark with the team.



The club on Tuesday announced the return of the right back, who injured at training and had to be carried by an ambulance.Heute freuen wir uns besonders über die Rückkehr von Jan „Gyambo“ #Gyamerah, der nach seiner Muskelverletzung erstmals in der neuen Saison voll mit der Mannschaft trainieren wird





