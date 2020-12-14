Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jamie Leweling scores as Greuther Furth secure big win in Bundesliga II

Ghana international Jamie Leweling

German-born Ghanaian forward, Jamie Lewling was on target for Greuther Furth as they defeated SV Sandhausen on Friday, December, 11.



The Bundesliga clash finished 3-0 in favour of Furth with Lewling scoring the second goal of the game.



Leweling doubled the lead three minutes after Julian Green had opened the scoring for Furth.



The 19-year-old finished off a brilliant team move with a decisive finish.



Dickson Abiama sealed the victory with the third goal in the 87th minute.



The goal was Leweling's first of the season after 11 games.



The Germany youth international is a target of Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.



Last month, he was invited for double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan but he did not honor the invitation.



However, Akonnor and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have not given up on the talented attacker.

