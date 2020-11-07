Sports News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Jamie Leweling rejects Black Stars - Reports

Jamie Leweling has reportedly rejected Ghana

Ghanaian-born Jamie Leweling has reportedly rejected a call-up to play for the Black Stars in the Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



Leweling was a surprised inclusion in Coach CK Akonnor’s squad for the doubleheader.



The Gruether Furth attacker received an invite just months after representing Germany at youth level.



He featured for Germany in an U21 qualifier in September this year.



Reports say the 19-year-old is unwilling to switch his allegiance to Ghana with hopes of representing his country of birth at the senior level in the future.



Akonnor had claimed the player was recommended by Ghana Football Association Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.