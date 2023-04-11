Jamie Carragher sparks fierce debate on social media after claiming Van Dijk 'is far better than Vidic'

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Former Liverpool captain, Jamie Carragher, has sparked a heated debate on social media after claiming Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk "is far better" former Manchester United defender, Nemanja Vidic.



The former England international chose Van Dijk over Vidic while defending the 31-year-old's drop in form.



In response to a tweet about Van Dijk's poor form, Carragher stated that the Liverpool man is "far better than Vidic."



“VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?" he tweeted.



He further linked Van Dijk's poor season to spell those of great defenders like Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.



“Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now."



He also argued that no centre-back in Premier League history has ever had such an impact on a team as Van Dijk.



"No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team,” he concluded.



His tweet was in response to a tweet by Football Tweet that had Van Dijk's picture with the caption: “Virgil Van Dijk's drop off is actually insane. People were comparing him to Terry, Kompany, Rio and Vidić.”



Some football fans who disagree with Sky Sports pundit have hit back at him, arguing why Van Dijk is not at the level of the Manchester United legend.



Whereas a section side with Carragher, saying Van Dijk is the best in PL history.





He joined Liverpool in 2018 after two and half seasons with Southampton.





If you or anyone thinks Vidic is better than VVD you’re not watching the same game!



He’s miles better!! https://t.co/Oc6CJ24EMY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 10, 2023

Passing, pace, in the air, 1v1 defending, the roads, sanitation, the aqueduct…… https://t.co/qMaCAA57W8 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 10, 2023

Vvd can't even chat to Tony Adams. Captained his club from 21 til retirement. Led them to four titles and 7 other trophies in two different eras. Vvd a myth and hes showing it this season. Shouldn't even be on that list tbh



No gooner says vvd over Mr Arsenal https://t.co/8t2lBJU1s5 — Bobby ???????????????????????????????????? (@bobbybrownyo) April 11, 2023

The way these Liverpool fans be comparing VVD to all time greats is scary , is like they never had an elite CB until VVD came to the picture .. LMAO , guess they are right when you have to watch Carragher for more than a decade, even I will push the VVD agenda ????‍♂️ https://t.co/MWFdUxyC6r — cameron fontana Alberto ???????????? (@cameron_fontana) April 11, 2023

If it comes to pure leadership then definitely Tony Adams.



If it comes to bully ball and technical ability its definitely Prime Van Dijk. https://t.co/PjSLemmWJM — Vivian Varun (@GunnerVivs) April 11, 2023

Which one of those defenders went head to head with arguably the greatest footballer of all time for the balon d'or??



I mean only 1 of them even won uefa player of the year man..against prime messi and Ronaldo too https://t.co/w3IkbhaeE7 — . (@Olamaak) April 11, 2023

Virgil van Dijk, prime for prime, is the best CB in Premier League history. Stop gaslighting younger fans. I watched them all in their prime week-in, week-out. Vidic was good but isn’t even better than Sol Campbell, let alone VVD. Only Rio and Terry can chat to prime VVD. https://t.co/ltBMdqIHpc — Mo (@MoArsenal86) April 10, 2023

Vidic vs van Dijk in The Premier League



Games: 211-220

Goals Conceded: 133-202

Clean Sheet: 95-90

Blocks: 139-111

Interceptions: 368-338

Tackles: 363-225

Tackles Won: 274-153

Clearances: 2,232-1,133

Headed Clearances: 1,385-634

Error Leading Goal: 3-4



Vidic 11-0 van Dijk. pic.twitter.com/hfjWVnpBaJ — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) April 10, 2023

Hats off to Carragher. He might be a genius



Won’t call out Klopp so come out swinging today and made the conversation Vidic or Van Dijk.



But - it’s just a distraction from the fact Liverpool are going to finish lower than any of the failures United had the past decade. pic.twitter.com/hCuLr2OMV2 — Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) April 10, 2023

Nemanja Vidić in the Premier League:



◉ The first defender to be named Player of the Season



◉ The only defender to be named Player of the Season twice



◉ The highest win percentage of any defender with 200+ appearances



A five-time winner. pic.twitter.com/ggvPUFfAGR — Squawka (@Squawka) April 10, 2023

