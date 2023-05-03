James Marfo sets higher targets after WTTC West Africa Regional Championship debut

Tennis News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

Young sensation, James Marfo who made his first appearance for the senior National table tennis team at the recently ended WTTC West Africa Regional Championship in Accra says he is optimistic of chalking more successes in the future.



Marfo, made his first debut in the men's singles and team event where he exhibited his prowess using both the forehand and backhand skills.



The enterprising Koforidua based player competed against Africa's notable players, Oba Oba Kizito of Cote D'Ivoire, Akanbi Rilwan and Azeez Solanke of Nigeria, Adou Amir of Benin among others.



He made some stunning rallies against Togolese and Liberia National champions with a 3-0 and 3-2 win.



Marfo, with the support from his teammates Felix Lartey, Bernard Joe-sam and Samuel Akayede managed to clinch bronze in the men's team event, after beating Cote D'Ivoire and Liberia respectively.



Achieving his first mark for the National team and placing 11th (33 players) in West Africa, James Marfo declared his intentions to achieve more.



"This is a stepping stone for me, my first time and I have been able to make a mark for myself and Ghana, I will push harder. We have other continental competitions coming up, I will keep training and with the support of my manager, Micheal Legend Danquah and GTTA I hope to go far," Ghana's sensation James Marfo stated.