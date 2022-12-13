James Kwesi Appiah assesses African team's performance at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has lauded the African representatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for an impressive performance.



According to Kwesi Appiah, African teams surprised the World but it did not come easy.



In an interview with Koora, the ex-Khartoum NC manager stated that the African team played with ambition, adding that they will be better in the next edition.



"The African teams were able to surprise the world, and it was not that easy, but gradually African football will develop into something better.



"The African teams played well and with great ambition, and they will return quickly and better in the next edition of the World Cup."



Kwesi Appiah also acknowledged that the tournament has been full of surprises with Asia and African teams being at the heart of it.



“This edition of the Cup bore great surprises, with teams from continents such as Africa and Asia achieving historic victories over large European teams and similar ones from Latin America, and this is what added fun to the football game," Appiah told Koora.



Africa had five representatives at the tournament including Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, and Cameroon.



Among the five, Senegal and Morocco were able to make it out of their group. Morocco have gone on to reach the semi-finals, becoming the first African country to do so.



Meanwhile, despite exiting at the group stage, Tunisia and Cameroon managed to beat France and Brazil respectively.



Mexico, Canada, and USA will co-host the next edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.





