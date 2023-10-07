James Kwasi Appiah vows to assist GFA make right technical decisions

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly elected GFA Exco member James Kwasi Appiah has reiterated his desire to assist the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in making the right technical decisions following his victory during the GFA elections held on Thursday, October 6 in Tamale.



Appiah will serve a four-year term as a representative from the Ghana Premier League, after amassing 10 votes out of 18 where he will join Dr. Randy Abbey, Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheampong and Kingsley Osei-Bonsu on the Executive Council.



James Kwasi Appiah also serves as the Technical Director for Asante Kotoko, a position he was asked to handle by Patron of the Club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II IN July, 2023.



According to James Kwasi Appiah, it is prudent for him to be on the Council following his experience gathered with regards to technical issues; having managed clubs in Ghana and outside.



Speaking to Citi FM, Kwasi Appiah said, “For some time now, the GFA had never included any technical personnel on their committee and in football, matters are crucial. My presence on the council will enable me assist the FA in ensuring they hire the right technical professionals”



“Explaining his expertise and what he will bring to improve the domestic game, he added that, “I possess a range of attributes that I can bring to the GFA to progress them.



However, James Kwasi Appiah in an interview with Kessben FM said, he is yet to sign any deal with the Sudanese Football Association after reports confirmed he has a two-year deal and has abandoned his role at Kotoko.





