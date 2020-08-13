Sports News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

James Akaminko sends 'come-and-get-me' plea to Asante Kotoko

Former Ashantigold midfielder, James Akaminko

Former AshantiGold midfielder, James Akaminko has offered himself to Asante Kotoko as he eyes a move to the Ghanaian giants.



The 24-year-old has ended his stint with the Obuasi based club after he decided not to extend his expired contract.



Akaminko's contract with AshantiGold run out when the 2019/2020 season came to an end last month.



AshantiGold management offered the talented midfielder a contract renewal but he refused.



Akaminko in an interview with Kumasi FM said it will be an honour to wear the Red jersey to play for Asante Kotoko.



"I’m no more a player of Ashantigold."



"I’m willing to play for Kotoko, it will be an honour for a ‘whole’ Kotoko to approach me. I will thank God if I receive a call from Kotoko asking for my services."



"Opting between playing for Kotoko or traveling abroad, I will opt to play here than traveling abroad."



"My regards to all Kotoko fans, ‘Asanteeeeeeeeeeee," he shouted



The former Medeama SC and Tema Youth player will fancy working with Asante Kotoko trainer Maxwell Konadu again.



Konadu worked with Akaminko at the Black Stars 'B' at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Sengal.

