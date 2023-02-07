Jamal Deen Haruna joins Raufoss in Norway from Great Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian center-back Jamal Deen Haruna has signed with Norwegian first division club Raufoss IL Fotball.



The 23-year-old defender has penned a two-year deal with the club, following successful trials.



"After just over a week of trial games, Jamal Deen Haruna (23) is ready to play in yellow and black for the next two seasons! Here with head coach Jørgen Wålemark and sports manager Fredrik Greve Monsen," the club said in a statement.



"In a short time, he has managed to present himself as a physically and mentally strong defender with natural authority. We are very happy that Jamal will now be one of us!"



Haruna has made a name for himself in the Ghanaian top flight, having previously played for Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities) before moving to Great Olympics.



He now joins Raufoss IL Football as they prepare for the 2022/23 OBOS-ligaen season, which is set to start in April.



The young center-back is eager to adapt quickly to his new surroundings and establish himself as a key player for the Yellow and Blacks.



