Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell meets Asamoah Gyan

Globally-acclaimed sprint legend, Asafa Powell, met Ghana's football legend, Asamoah Gyan, in Accra as part of his short stay in the country.



The two world-class athletes used the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and discuss the importance of sports in the country.



The Jamaican sprinter arrived in Ghana to a warm reception at the airport on Monday, February 27, 2023.



The former world record holder in the 100-meter dash is in Ghana with his wife as part of efforts to promote athletics in Ghana and connect with the Ghanaian culture.



Asafa Powell is expected to visit some schools in Ghana to inspire upcoming athletes in the country on the importance of being a sportsman.



The Jamaican has also been scheduled to meet the first gentleman of the land, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.







