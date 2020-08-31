Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Class FM

JUCOAG excited about GFA’s scrapping of officiating fees

Juvenile Club Owners Association of Ghana

The Chairman of the Juvenile Club Owners Association of Ghana (JUCOAG), Selassie Glover, has described the Ghana Football Association’s decision to cancel officiating fees for juvenile matches as positive news.



Through the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy, young referees are expected to take charge of colts football matches, which subsequently see the end of paying officiating fees.



Speaking to Class Sports’ Le Roy Hawkson, Mr Glover said: “I think it’s a very positive thing because at this level, it is very difficult getting money to purchase equipment for the development of the young players”.



Expressing his delight, the Chairman of JUCOAG revealed that the main challenge for juvenile football has been the unavailability of funds to support the growth and continuation of the game.



At an unveiling ceremony at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat, the President of the FA, Kurt Okraku, stated that beginning from the next footballing season, all juvenile teams will not be paying any officiating fees.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.