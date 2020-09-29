Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JE Sarpong was right, most Ghanaian players smoke ‘wee’ – Ex-Black Stars defender

Coach JE Sarpong has been warned by FA

Former Black Stars defender Emmanuel Ampiah has criticised the Ghana Football Association over their decision to reprimand coach JE Sarpong for allegations he made to the effect that majority of players in the Ghana Premier League smoke Indian hemp.



JE Sarpong, in an Angel FM interview in June this year, made allusions that over 60% of players in Ghana’s elite league smoke ‘wee’.



He said that the substance served as a ‘stimulant’ for players ahead of matches.



“About 60% of players playing in the Ghana premier league and Division One smoke marijuana”, he said.



Coach Sarpong’s comment infuriated some Ghana Premier League players who slammed him for making baseless accusations.



The FA subsequently invited him to substantiate his claims after which they declared him guilty of breaching some codes of the association.



The FA, however, declined to punish him but warned him against making such comments in future.



“The comments were deemed to have brought the game into disrepute and breached Article 11(2) (a), (b) and (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019)”.



“However in their respective Statements of Defence, both coaches apologized and admitted that their comments were inappropriate”.



“In its ruling on both cases, the Committee has asked both coaches to publicly retract the comments and provide audio evidence to the Committee”, excerpts of the FA statement read.



Emmanuel Ampiah who was reacting the FA’s ruling accused them of playing the ostrich.



The ex-Black Stars defender insisted that wee smoking is pervasive in the Ghana football.



“JE Sarpong didn’t lie. Most footballers smoke wee. The FA and other administrators know but they don’t talk about it because they know its part of the players’ craft. It’s part of their life and the administrators know. We’ve been playing football and we know our friends who smoke wee”.



“The FA could have called him (JE Sarpong) and speak to him in private but to warn him publicly is not good. It will make him angry and if they don’t take care he will say a lot of things”, he told Peace FM.





