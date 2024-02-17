You are here: HomeSports2024 02 17Article 1917348

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

JA Kufuor Cup: Referee Abdul Latif-Adaari selected to officiate Kotoko vs Nsoatreman clash

Referee Abdul Latif-Adaara Referee Abdul Latif-Adaara

The encounter between Asante Kotoko SC and Nsoatreman FC in the JA Kufuor Cup will be officiated by referee Abdul Latif-Adaara.

This has been announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in an official communique on Friday, February 16.

“Referee Abdul Latif-Adaari will officiate the JA Kufuor Cup match between Asante Kotoko SC vs Nsoatreman FC,” the Ghana FA statement said.

The top Ghanaian referee Abdul Latif-Adaari will be assisted by Paul Atimaka and Theophilus Akugre.

Meanwhile, Juliet Appiah will play the role of a fourth official for the match.

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC is being played in honour of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The game will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, February 18.

The game will kick off at 4 pm.

