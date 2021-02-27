Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

J.E.A Sarpong feels 'pity' for coaches that handle Hearts and Kotoko

Coach J. E. A. Sarpong

Veteran coach J.E.A Sarpong insists the pressure of leading Hearts and Kotoko makes it difficult to flourish as a manager.



The two clubs have in recent times sacked coaches at a rampant rate, with the Phobians yet to name a substantive coach following the departure of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



J.E.A Sarpong who coached both sides in the past says he feels pity for any gaffer who takes up the coaching role at these teams.



“The pressure of playing any of the two is still huge from each of the support base. The utterances of people who support those two clubs puts a lot of pressure on the coach and the players,” JE Sarpong told footballmadeinghana.com.



“If you are the coach of Hearts of Oak and you beat Kotoko, you are taken to be the best in the country Otherwise if you are the coach of Kotoko and you beat Hearts, you’re hailed as the best. It’s been a dicey situation for them all over the years.



“Until the game is over, the Coach is not safe. I always pity those coaches now who are handling these 2 teams. The amount of pressure they’ll go through and the torture (should they lose),” he concluded.