Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: GNA

Ivorian referee to handle Asante Kotoko/Al Hilal CAF Confederation Cup

Asante Kotoko SC

Ivorian official Bienvenu Sinko has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to handle the CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round 1st leg game between Asante Kotoko SC and Al-Hilal Club of Sudan.



The 40-year-old would be assisted on the lines by compatriots Koabenan Prosper Adiouman, Nouho Ouattara and Roland Léonce Danon as the Fourth referee.



Nigerian Sanusi Mohammed would serve as the Match Commissioner whiles Ghana’s Dr. Christiana Baah serves as the COVID-19 officer for the match.



The Porcupine Warriors would welcome the away team at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, December 23.

