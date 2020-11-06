Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

‘Its a dream come true’ - Mahama talks about being Gyan’s teammate

Legon Cities FC attacker, Baba Mahama

Legon Cities FC attacker, Baba Mahama has described being the teammate of iconic Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan as a ‘dream come true’.



Baba Mahama has been offered another opportunity to relaunch his career after a failed stint with Asante Kotoko.



He has signed a medium-term deal with the Royals who have invested heavily ahead of the new season.



In beefing up their squad, Legon Cities have signed legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan on a renewable one-year deal.



Speaking to the club’s media channel at their training base, Baba Mahama described the opportunity to play with Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, as surreal.



“It's a dream come true, I’m very excited. I don’t know how to explain the feelings,” Baba Mahama told Legon Cities TV.



Legon Cities will begin its 2020-21 GPL campaign against Berekum Chelsea on November 14.

