Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Italy-born forward Godberg Barry Cooper ready to represent Ghana

Striker, Godberg Barry Cooper

Italian-born Ghanaian forward, Godberg Barry Cooper has expressed his readiness to play for the Black Stars when given the opportunity.



Cooper was born and raised in Italy to Ghanaian parents but has said that he is ready to don the colours of the West African country in the near future.



The 23-year-old is currently playing in the Albanian top-flight for FK Kukesi where he scored three goals in 10 appearances last season.



He featured in the 2020/2021 UEFA Europa League qualifications scoring once in two matches.



"About the national team, I was invited to the Italy U18 team but I always rejected because since infancy I dream of playing for my motherland Ghana," he said.



"This also because my skin and blood are from Ghana and it's my wish to play for the Ghana national team."



Cooper previously played for FC Arouca in Portugal and FC Schaffhausen in Switzerland before joining Kukesi.

