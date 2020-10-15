Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Italy based striker David Yeboah denies joining Hearts of Oak

Ghana forward David Yeboah has debunked reports in the local media on signing for Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



The 25-year old was reported to have agreed terms with Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Yeboah who currently a free agent after leaving Serie D side Fidelis Andria last season has been training with the Phobians but has not agreed to any contractual terms with the club.



"He has not signed for Hearts of Oak as reported in the media and we don't know those peddling this false news," a close source to the player told GHANAsoccernet.com.



"David Yeboah is happy to be linked with Hearts of Oak but as for now there is nothing official."



Yeboah has spent most of his career in Italy playing for lower tier sides such as Turris, Taranto, Gelbison, Ercolano, Roccella, Messina, Mantova and Chieri.



He has scored 33 goals in 137 appearances during his stints with the clubs mentioned above.

