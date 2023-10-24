Italian giants Juventus to outdoor football academy in Ghana on October 27

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Italian Serie A side, Juventus are set to open a football academy in Ghana on Friday, October 27, 2023.



The Juventus Academy Ghana will be located at the SMAC Sports Center in Accra, which was built in collaboration with former Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah.



The academy will scout players from Ghana for the Italian Serie A side.



The opening of the academy is a significant event for Ghanaian football, as it will provide young players with the opportunity to learn from and be trained by some of the best coaches in the world.



The Juventus football academy is one of many academies that the club has opened around the world.



The establishment of the academy is expected to attract lots of investors in the country when it comes to football.



Former Juventus players and top trainers are expected to also occasionally visit the academy.





JNA/KPE