Italian coach Roberto Donadoni expresses interest in Black Stars job

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Italian coach, Roberto Donadoni has expressed interest in becoming the next coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.



The Black Stars coaching role became vacant after Chris Hughton and his technical team were fired after Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



However, reports suggest that the former Italy national team coach is willing to become the next coach of the Black Stars.



Donadoni has so far managed 9 teams which include Lecco, Livorno, Genoa, Italy, Napoli, Cagliari, Parma, Bologna and Shenzhen.



Donadoni started his managerial career in 2001 with his managerial journey reaching the pinnacle when he was appointed as the head coach of the Italy national team.



Under Donadoni's stewardship, Italy reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2008, only to succumb to eventual champions Spain in a penalty shootout.



The GFA has given the committee a three-week timeframe to propose a successor to the Executive Council for approval.



Prospective applicants have until February 2, 2024, to submit their applications for the vacant coaching position.



The GFA has outlined specific criteria, including a minimum of 15 years of coaching experience, for those aspiring to become the next head coach of the Black Stars.