Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Italian coach Paolo Bravo hails impact of Emmanuel Gyasi in Serie A

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

The former manager of Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Gyasi, Paolo Bravo has hailed the forward for his qualities and impact for Spezia in the ongoing season.



Bravo coached the Italian-born Ghanaian striker at Sudtirol and says he is not surprised at the level of his game now.



"He is a good player, endowed with great technical and physical qualities. I am happy with the way things are going in Serie A, he deserves it," said Paolo Bravo.



"When I arrived at the current season he was already there because my predecessor Valoti had taken him. However, I remember a serious boy with a lot of work culture. In Tyrol he had a good championship Serie C, scoring 4 goals and playing 34 games. It didn't surprise me when Spezia decided to bring him home at the end of the year."



Paolo Bravo added that Gyasi could develop or play in a more attacking role at the wings in the future.



"On Emmanuel maybe I will go against the tide, but more what an attacking winger I think over time he can become an excellent attacking midfielder. He has vision of the game, technique and above all, he knows how to play with his back to goal. I obviously congratulate him and, in my opinion, this will be his new role one day.



He has made 22 appearances for Spezia in Serie A and has scored two goals.