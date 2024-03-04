Italian Primavera 2: Udinese’s Raymond Asante hits 14 goals in 2023/2024 season

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Udinese wonderkid Raymond Asante scored his 14th goal in 18 games in the Primavera 2 on Saturday, March 2 2024.



The youngster produced a Man-Of-The-Match performance that also saw him bag an assist.



The victory over the weekend helped Udinese to move to third position which keeps them in the hunt for promotion to Primavera 1.



Asante has been influential for the second team and there are talks he could be invited to the main squad very soon.



He was registered as a First Team player for the season.