It would be stupid of Sulemana to join Manchester Utd - Dutch journalist

Soccer News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch Sports journalist, Mike Vermeij, believes Ghana youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana will be making a big mistake if he chooses Manchester United over Ajax Amsterdam.



According to De Telegraaf sports pundit, the FC Nordsjaelland winger will suffer similar fate like Dutch midfielder Donny Van De Beek who has struggled to break into the United first time since joining the Red Devils last summer.



Sulemana has been on the radar of both Ajax and Manchester United with the Eredivisie club keen on signing the 19-year-old, after having an initial bid turned down and recently had Football Director Marc Overmars watch him in the SUperLiga game against Copenhagen.



"If you look at Donny van de Beek, who was one of the best players in the Honorary Division and who is not successful at Manchester United, I think it would be stupid of Sulemana to take in that direction," said Mike Vermeij.



However, Mike Vermeij is worried by the bidding power of the English club.



"But it's going to raise the price of him. Whether Ajax can make a big bid for him in a time of corona? It will be very difficult. Initially, we heard a price of six to seven million euros (about 44-52 million kroner)," he said.



"When you hear that United can offer to bid 20 million euros (approx. 150 million kroner) ... It sounds like a lot to a player who has not proven so much in Denmark. But I do not know what Ajax can pay," added Vermeijs in De Telegraaf's football podcast.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is enjoying his most prolific campaign in Europe, having bagged 10 goals and six assists in the Danish Super Liga.



He has been named in Ghana coach C.K Akonnor's squad for the international friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco next month.