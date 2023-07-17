It will take time for Black Stars to regain elite football status again - Team Manager

Sports News of Monday, 17 July 2023

The Team Manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow believes that it would take time for the Black Stars to get back to the elite level it use to be at.



The Black Stars have been a pale shadow of themselves in recent times with the team struggling to win matches consistently.



As a result, Ghana has been out of Africa's top 10 rankings in the last one year due to the drop in performance.



However, Ameenu Shardow emphasized that the team's recent matches should serve as a wake-up call, motivating them to strive for improvement in order to regain their rightful place in football.



He noted the passionate support Ghanaians have for the Black Stars, with the desire to see them win matches on a consistent basis. However, he called for patience and understanding, as the team requires time to ascend to the level of success it once enjoyed.



“I understand as Ghanaians we love our football and want to win all the time but it will take time.



“We need to do more and invest more to bring our game back to the top level and that would take time before we get to the top again and I know we’re learning from our mistakes”, he told 3Sports.



The Black Stars have won one match since the start of the year. The team beat Angola in Kumasi and drew to Angola and Madagascar at away.



