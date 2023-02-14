It will take Ghana 30 years to reach Club World Cup - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor Asampong believes it would take thirty years for a Ghanaian club to qualify and compete at the FIFA Club World Cup.



The former Asante Kotoko player explained that the inability of clubs to maintain their top players will make it difficult for the country to even win any of the CAF club competitions.



According to him, unless Ghanaian clubs act prudently by keeping their quality players and bringing in other good players on the continent, it would be difficult for any Ghanaian club to win either the CAF Champions League or Confederations Cup.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Taylor said, “Our league lack quality, some players are currently playing both Kotoko and Hearts but do not deserve it,”



“But you can’t blame them, some players are recruited from 2nd Divisions and walk straight into the starting eleven, and just after a season or two, these players leave the country.”



“How can you win Africa with just players who play less than a season and are transferred out? It will take us about thirty years or over before we can win it.”



“Just look at how Al Ahly is playing. When was the last time any of our clubs purchased a player outside Ghana who has a running contract? We always want free players whilst our competitors are busily recruiting top-notch players.”



Hearts of Oak were the last Ghanaian club to win the CAF Champions League in 2000. Since then, no other team from Ghana have made it to the final.



