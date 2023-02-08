It will breed dictatorship - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe kicks against proposed 3rd term for GFA presidents

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, has said that he is against the proposal to extend the terms of office of presidents of the Ghana Football Association.



The current statutes of the GFA only permit the presidents to go for two terms of four years each but according to Accra Great Olympics' General Manager Oluboi Commodore, a new proposal has been tabled for the terms to be extended to three.



The reported proposal has been met with stiff opposition and Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe has said that increasing the term of the presidents would lead to dictatorship as it happened under the tenure of Kwesi Nyantakyi.



“I feel that is a wrong way to go because it will create a dictatorship, which will rather worsen the performance of the leader."



"One of the reasons why Kwesi Nyantakyi failed was because he allowed the serving of the FA President's term in the Statutes to be unlimited," Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe told Graphic Sports in an interview.



The former Ghana Football Association chairman added that the two terms of four years should be enough for any president.



"There are reasons why a timeline is attached to certain positions, that is why presidents are given time to serve. That is why in the US when you serve two terms, you don't serve again, and the same applies to our Constitution here in Ghana."



"I'll fight anybody who will say it should be changed from two terms to three terms in our Constitution as far as Ghana is concerned,” he added.



