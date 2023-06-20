It will be wrong to blame myself and Odotei for Hearts of Oak’s poor season – Alhaji Akambi

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi has stressed that it will be wrong for anyone to blame him and the board of the club for the team’s poor showing in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



According to him, the club did the needful for players to perform but things just couldn’t go as planned.



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM, Alhaji Akambi bemoaned the many poor results of the Phobians in the top-flight league last season.



“Hearts of Oak’s problems are not because of me or Hon. Odotei because we did everything we had to do for the players. We never imagined we could lose 4-1 to Tamale City or the fashion under which we lost the game to Medeama in Accra,” Akambi said.



Meanwhile, the Hearts of Oak board member has assured supporters that never again will the team endure such a poor season in the Ghana Premier League.



“We are doing all that we need to do to ensure that never again would such a thing happen at Hearts of Oak,” Alhaji Akambi noted.



In the off-season, it is expected that Hearts of Oak will appoint a new head coach and strengthen the squad of the team with quality players.