It will be hard to replicate my father's successful career - Stephen Appiah's son

Rodney Appiah, the son of Ghanaian football legend, Stephen Appiah has conceded that it would be difficult to achieve the feat of his father in football.



Rodney who plays for Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics noted that his father accomplished a lot in football which would be difficult to achieve today.



He noted that his biggest hope now is to put in his best and ensure he showcases his talent to fans.



“I can’t do what he did because he is a very great man. He has done so much for the country, I just hope to do my best and make sure I show what I have,” Rodney Appiah told 3Sports.



The youngster who recently recovered from a year-long injury hailed Stephen Appiah for his exemplary role in his life as he continues to guide him on every step to takes in his career.



“Obviously I get everything I have from my dad. He is my coach, my mentor, my manager, my everything. He shows me how to move on the field and how to be disciplined,” the player stated.



Rodney Appiah has returned to the first team of the Great Olympics and is hoping to put up a good show in the Ghana Premier League under coach Annor Walker.







