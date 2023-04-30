It will be disappointing if Genk does not win Belgian Pro League this season – Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil says he is ready to give his all to ensure his KRC Genk outfit finishes the 2022/23 Belgian Pro League campaign as champions.



The side is the favourite to win the league heading into the Championship playoffs of the division.



Ahead of the first playoff match against Club Brugge on Sunday, April 30, Joseph Paintsil has been speaking to the media.



According to him, the main aim is to win the league at the end of it all. He argues that it will be very disappointing if Genk does not win the league.



“We feel like we already have something but what we have now is not what we are looking for. Because being on top of the league for so many months and giving it out these few weeks is going to be really disappointing for us,” the Black Stars attacker said.



This season, Joseph Paintsil has been the star man for KRC Genk. He has 14 goals and 11 assists to his name heading into the playoffs.