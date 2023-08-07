It will be difficult to keep Jeremy Doku if Manchester City come calling – Stade Rennais coach admits

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Stade Rennais coach, Bruno Genesio has indicated that he is aware the club can lose youngster Jeremy Doku this summer.



Reports in the transfer market indicate that a number of clubs in Europe are interested in the service of the Belgian youngster who is of Ghanaian descent.



Key among the interested clubs is English Premier League giants Manchester City who are looking to find a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.



Speaking to L’equipe, Stade Renais manager Bruno Genesio said it will be difficult to keep Jeremy Doku if Manchester City presents a bid for the attacker.



“Perhaps it won’t be possible, but it’s part of the life of a club like ours to sell young players to prestigious clubs and for important sums. I think we’ve shown that we’re capable of making up for certain departures,” the gaffer said.



In the midst of no official offer, Jeremy Doku is still at Stade Rennais and ready to help the club to fight for trophies in the upcoming football season in France.