It will be difficult for Ghana's boxers to win medals at Olympic Games - Joshua Clottey

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Onetime IBF welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey, has asked Ghana to forget winning meals at the Olympic games in the boxing category.



Mr. Clottey said, ”should the boxers bring any medal to Ghana, we have to applaud them, but from what I have observed, they will not win any medal for Ghana”.



The boxer said, the conditions under which the boxers, are training is horrible, unbefitting and not encouraging to propel them for laurels.



He was speaking to Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



”The boxers are being camped in a hotel where they can easily go out and have sex and come back to the hotel. We are not serious. Their residential areas are not far from the hotel, and so they can easily sneak out and go and have fun instead of concentrating on the training.”



”I am not sure the Ghanaian boxers will win medals at the Olympics. The reason why I am not sure is that; look at where the boys are camping. They are camping at a facility at Korle-Gonno. Are we serious? Do we camp Black Stars in such a facility?



Joshua Clottey wants the boxers to be treated with respect and given the best of training so they will be preparing both physically, emotionally and psychologically.



”This is not the best. As an Olympic fighter, you will only get a medal after ten bouts. We have to treat our boxers with respect and the best of facilities,” he stressed.