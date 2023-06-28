It will be bad to leave Hearts of Oak on free transfer - Caleb Amankwah

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah, whose contract has run out is hoping to renew before embarking on a possible move elsewhere to benefit the club.



The 25-year-old joined the Phobians from Aduana Stars in 2021 and rapidly established himself as a key member for the team. He was instrumental in the club breaking its trophy drought by winning the Ghana Premier League in 2020/21.



However, he seems to be on the brink of an exit as his deal comes to an end. In an interview with Kessben FM, the former WAFA defender disclosed that he and the club are in talks over his future.



“At the moment, we are in negotiations with the club. Going as a free agent will be bad because the club has helped me a lot. So, we are engaging with the club to take the best of decisions” he said.



Amankwah appeared in 24 games last season, scoring three goals and assisting on one.



He has won one Ghana Premier League title and two FA Cups with Hearts of Oak since joining the club.



Hearts of Oak are aiming to make significant changes to their team after a disappointing season which saw them finish 12th on the log narrowly escaping relegation on the final day.