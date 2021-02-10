Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It will be a dream come true to play for Black Stars – Gladson Awako

play videoGreat Olympics skipper Gladson Awako

If the rumours are anything to go by then Gladson Awako will make the squad for the Black Stars matches against Sao Tome and South Africa in March.



Reports from all quarters indicate that Awako is going to be rewarded with a place in the Black Stars for his fine performances.



In the two teams reportedly being drawn up for the two matches, Awako’s name is present in both.



It will be a recognition of his fine form for Great Olympics which has seen him score six goals in the Ghana Premier League.



It will also be great news for Awako who is in his early thirties and was part of the 2009 Under-20 World Cup-winning squad.



In a GhanaWeb interview, Awako stated that playing for the Black Stars will be a dream come true.



According to him, it is the wish of every player to wear the colours of his country.



“It is every players’ dream to get the chance and play for his country so by God’s grace and if the coach decides to give me an opportunity, I will take that opportunity and make good use it”.



Akonnor is expected to announce his team for the matches in the coming days.



It is expected that locally-based players will feature prominently in the team due to their performance in the local league.



The likes of Awako, Razak Abalora, Justice Blay and Diawisie Taylor are likely to feature.







