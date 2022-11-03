It will be a big surprise for Afriyie Barnieh to miss out on World Cup squad - Former NPP MP

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Municipal, Vincent Sowah Odotei has called on Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, and his technical team to include Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.



There has been a constant campaign for both Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Asante Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim to be included in the Black Stars squad because of their performance on the local scene.



Vincent Sowah Odotei who is a Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak has jumped on the train as he stated that he will be extremely surprised if Daniel Afriyie Barnieh doesn’t go to Qatar.



“When you look at the local players, I think he is an outstanding local player. He has done well for the Galaxies, he is doing well for the Meteors."



“Well, I think it will be a surprise but at the end of the day, the World Cup is a tall order but we are hoping that he will be included in the team."



“The level he has reached now, he needs to be rewarded, it will be nice to have at least a local player in the Black Stars not because of sentimental reasons but I believe we all agree."



“He has shown that he has the competence, he has the skills and the temperament for big tournaments so I will support Afriyie Barnieh to be in the Black Stars,” Sowah Odotei said as quoted by Myjoyonline.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is now leading the Black Meteors in the U-23 AFCON qualifiers after helping the Black Galaxies secure qualification to the next edition of the CHAN tournament to be held in Algeria in 2023.



