It wasn’t exciting - Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwasi Fabin reacts to Bono derby

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwasi Fabin, says his outfits clash against Berekum Chelsea in matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League was not exciting.



The Bibires were held to a 1-1 draw on home turf by the fire boys in the Bono derby and according to Fabin, he was not impressed with the intensity of the match.



Speaking after the game, he said, “Well I must say that it wasn’t as exciting as it should have been. You know, when there is a local derby like this the anxiety, tension and anything makes the game a bit overstretched.



“We didn’t see the best out of the game. To me, that is what I saw about the game,” he said.



Aduana Stars have had a slow start to the campaign and are currently occupying 9th position with 7 points after 6 matches.

