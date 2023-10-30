It was very disappointing - Mohammed Kudus reacts to West Ham's defeat to Everton

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has expressed his disappointment following West Ham United's defeat to Everton in his debut start in the Premier League.



The 23-year-old earned his first start in the league, but West Ham succumbed to a narrow loss, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin securing Everton's victory in the second half.



Despite the defeat, Kudus encouraged his teammates to focus on the upcoming match and learn from their mistakes in the Everton game.



Kudus remarked, "It was very disappointing. We want to win every game, but it’s done now, and we need to focus on the next game."



He further analyzed the match, stating, "From the start of the game, we knew we were playing against a very compact team. We knew we would have to do more to create a lot of chances, but we didn’t manage to do that. If you don’t score, then you need to not concede, but we didn’t do that today. We need to learn from that and focus on our next game."



Regarding his preferred position, he stated, "The expectation in myself is there. Everyone expects from me because I know myself better than anybody else. I think my best position is as the No10, as the attacking midfielder, but as a team player, when I find myself on the right side, then I just want to do my best for the team."





