It was like a cabinet meeting - Laryea Kingston on 2010 World Cup exclusion

Former Ghana midfielder, Laryea Kingston has opened up on how his exclusion from the Ghana squad for the 2010 World Cup was communicated to him.



Contrary to reports that Laryea got to know about his exclusion via radio, the former winger said that he was informed a day before the squad left for South Africa.



Laryea said that he was called into a meeting that had some of the management members of the Black Stars. It was there that it dawned on him that he was not going to be on the plane to South Africa.



The former Hearts of Oak winger said that as bad as the news was, he took it in his stride and walked away without causing scenes.



He was disappointed as he felt that was the only chance he was ever going to get to play at the biggest football festival in the world.



Laryea said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program that he gave up on national team football after the episode and decided to fully commit to club football.



The winger who entertained Ghanaians with his flicks and passes said that he has channeled the disappointment into his coaching career and hopes to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup someday.



Laryea despite the blot of not going to the World Cup, is confident that one day he will handle the team there.



