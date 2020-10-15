Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

‘It was just exchange of words’ – Baffour Gyan reacts to assault accusations

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan and his senior brother Baffour Gyan

Former Ghana attacker, Baffour Gyan has emphasized that he and his brother Asamoah Gyan did not assault Godwin Martey although he admits that there was an exchange of words.



Earlier this morning reports emerged that the CEO of Websoft Solutions has been assaulted by the Gyan brothers after he complained of an unfair officiating during a tennis game against Asamoah Gyan at the Officer Mess Court at 37 Military Barracks.



Telling his side of the story, Baffour Gyan explained that the Gyan brothers didn’t throw punches.



“I and Asamoah Gyan didn't throw our hands-on Godwin Martey. It was just an exchange of words”, he told Pure FM in an interview.



Baffour Gyan continued, “The tempers were higher so some of the words were harsh and I apologize for that but we didn't fight him physically. How can we fight at the soldier's premises?”.



Meanwhile, Godwin Martey has revealed to Nhyira FM that he has been referred to a psychologist because he is still traumatized following the assault.

