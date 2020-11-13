Sports News of Friday, 13 November 2020

It was emotional for me - Kotoko's Christopher Nettey on Black Stars debut

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey, has revealed that his debut for the Black Stars against Sudan was emotional for him but he handled it well.



The right-back was included in the starting lineup of the game and played well as the Black Stars won 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



He was later taken off for Nicholas Opoku. In an interview with the media after the game, he stated how he felt.



“It was like a dream, it was kind of weird, but I think I handled it quite well. It has been an emotional period and the best period of my life.



“I will never forget this.”



“There were some nervy moments because it was one of the biggest, if not the biggest game of my career. But, the senior players told me to enjoy myself, and I did.”



He will travel with the team to Sudan for another match in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

